Analyzing BlackLine Inc. (BL)’s quick and current ratios

BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) closed the day trading at $51.22 up 3.45% from the previous closing price of $49.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 960885 shares were traded. BL stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.57.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 11.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when HIRSCH PETER sold 1,397 shares for $53.28 per share. The transaction valued at 74,432 led to the insider holds 56,055 shares of the business.

Woodhams Mark sold 558 shares of BL for $29,730 on May 22. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 96,110 shares after completing the transaction at $53.28 per share. On May 01, another insider, Partin Mark, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $55.42 each. As a result, the insider received 277,100 and left with 199,479 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BL now has a Market Capitalization of 3.25B and an Enterprise Value of 3.58B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 147.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BL has reached a high of $79.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.04.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BL traded about 566.73K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BL traded about 703.32k shares per day. A total of 60.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.09M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.28% stake in the company. Shares short for BL as of May 14, 2023 were 3.28M with a Short Ratio of 3.28M, compared to 4.13M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.42% and a Short% of Float of 5.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.31 and $1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $1.39, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.55 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $143.89M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $144.5M to a low estimate of $142.7M. As of the current estimate, BlackLine Inc.’s year-ago sales were $128.48M, an estimated increase of 12.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $150.6M, an increase of 12.20% over than the figure of $12.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $152.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $148.8M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $594.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $586M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $591.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $522.94M, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $679.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $693M and the low estimate is $668M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.