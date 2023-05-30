Analyzing Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK)’s quick and current ratios

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) closed the day trading at $16.56 down -1.49% from the previous closing price of $16.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1603454 shares were traded. CNK stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.54.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CNK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 22.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 21.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when SENIOR ENRIQUE sold 35,054 shares for $12.47 per share. The transaction valued at 437,123 led to the insider holds 46,609 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNK now has a Market Capitalization of 1.96B and an Enterprise Value of 5.07B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNK has reached a high of $19.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.09.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CNK traded about 2.59M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CNK traded about 1.72M shares per day. A total of 118.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.30M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.92% stake in the company. Shares short for CNK as of May 14, 2023 were 27.93M with a Short Ratio of 27.93M, compared to 27.7M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.97% and a Short% of Float of 37.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.27 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.88. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.77 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $837.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $930M to a low estimate of $767M. As of the current estimate, Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $744.1M, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $733.02M, an increase of 19.10% over than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $780.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $685M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.45B, up 18.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.31B and the low estimate is $2.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.