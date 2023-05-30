Analyzing Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Darling Ingredients Inc.’s stock clocked out at $63.57, down -1.23% from its previous closing price of $64.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 802757 shares were traded. DAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.31.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DAR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 77.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when STUEWE RANDALL C sold 70,000 shares for $65.00 per share. The transaction valued at 4,550,000 led to the insider holds 740,363 shares of the business.

Barden Larry bought 3,000 shares of DAR for $191,220 on May 11. The Director now owns 16,726 shares after completing the transaction at $63.74 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Adair Charles L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $54.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 27,075 and bolstered with 36,551 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAR now has a Market Capitalization of 9.98B and an Enterprise Value of 13.43B. As of this moment, Darling’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAR has reached a high of $87.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DAR traded 1.47M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 160.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.86M. Insiders hold about 1.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DAR as of May 14, 2023 were 3.93M with a Short Ratio of 3.93M, compared to 4.17M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 3.26%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.88 and a low estimate of $1.35, while EPS last year was $1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.45, with high estimates of $1.82 and low estimates of $1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.37 and $5.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.57. EPS for the following year is $6.14, with 13 analysts recommending between $6.99 and $4.98.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $1.81B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.02B to a low estimate of $1.6B. As of the current estimate, Darling Ingredients Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.65B, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.84B, an increase of 13.80% over than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.62B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.53B, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.63B and the low estimate is $6.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.