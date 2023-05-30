Analyzing Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.39, up 1.62% from its previous closing price of $9.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 720946 shares were traded. LIND stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.19.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LIND’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Lindblad Sven-Olof sold 2,850 shares for $12.05 per share. The transaction valued at 34,353 led to the insider holds 11,673,558 shares of the business.

Lindblad Sven-Olof sold 4,841 shares of LIND for $58,140 on Apr 20. The Director now owns 11,676,408 shares after completing the transaction at $12.01 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Lindblad Sven-Olof, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 14,585 shares for $12.09 each. As a result, the insider received 176,333 and left with 11,681,249 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LIND now has a Market Capitalization of 611.65M and an Enterprise Value of 1.14B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 42.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIND has reached a high of $14.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.47.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LIND traded 351.60K shares on average per day over the past three months and 380.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.03M. Insiders hold about 25.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LIND as of May 14, 2023 were 6.3M with a Short Ratio of 6.30M, compared to 6.93M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.84% and a Short% of Float of 27.26%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is $0, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.04 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $119M. It ranges from a high estimate of $127.7M to a low estimate of $112.3M. As of the current estimate, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $90.91M, an estimated increase of 30.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $169.1M, an increase of 55.10% over than the figure of $30.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $172.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $167.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $568.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $561.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $565.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $421.5M, up 34.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $615.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $619M and the low estimate is $611.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.