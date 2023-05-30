Are analysts optimistic about Natera Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NTRA) stock?

The price of Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) closed at $48.62 in the last session, up 0.79% from day before closing price of $48.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 911954 shares were traded. NTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.32.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NTRA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Sheena Jonathan sold 5,000 shares for $54.06 per share. The transaction valued at 270,319 led to the insider holds 519,746 shares of the business.

Brophy Michael Burkes sold 949 shares of NTRA for $52,176 on Apr 24. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 67,197 shares after completing the transaction at $54.98 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, Chapman Steven Leonard, who serves as the CEO AND PRESIDENT of the company, sold 885 shares for $54.98 each. As a result, the insider received 48,657 and left with 212,405 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTRA now has a Market Capitalization of 5.84B and an Enterprise Value of 5.47B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTRA has reached a high of $59.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.85.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NTRA traded on average about 1.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 965.98k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 111.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.78M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NTRA as of May 14, 2023 were 6.74M with a Short Ratio of 6.74M, compared to 5.19M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.90% and a Short% of Float of 6.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.98 and a low estimate of -$1.22, while EPS last year was -$1.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.95, with high estimates of -$0.85 and low estimates of -$1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.83 and -$4.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.11. EPS for the following year is -$2.76, with 14 analysts recommending between -$1.93 and -$3.48.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $242.84M. It ranges from a high estimate of $249M to a low estimate of $236M. As of the current estimate, Natera Inc.’s year-ago sales were $198.2M, an estimated increase of 22.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $255.33M, an increase of 23.60% over than the figure of $22.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $262M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $248.9M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $820.22M, up 23.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.