Are analysts optimistic about Weatherford International plc’s (NASDAQ:WFRD) stock?

The price of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) closed at $59.07 in the last session, down -0.34% from day before closing price of $59.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 635146 shares were traded. WFRD stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.12.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WFRD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Saligram Girish sold 50,750 shares for $59.34 per share. The transaction valued at 3,011,454 led to the insider holds 894,909 shares of the business.

Mills Desmond J sold 15,000 shares of WFRD for $861,300 on May 18. The SVP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 26,761 shares after completing the transaction at $57.42 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Mongrain Joseph H, who serves as the EVP & Chief People Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $66.83 each. As a result, the insider received 1,002,450 and left with 33,868 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WFRD now has a Market Capitalization of 4.28B and an Enterprise Value of 5.78B. As of this moment, Weatherford’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WFRD has reached a high of $70.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.19.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WFRD traded on average about 710.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 524.78k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 72.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.52M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WFRD as of May 14, 2023 were 1.97M with a Short Ratio of 1.97M, compared to 3.44M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.73% and a Short% of Float of 3.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.41 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.42 and $3.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.56. EPS for the following year is $6.08, with 7 analysts recommending between $7.98 and $4.68.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.24B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.25B to a low estimate of $1.23B. As of the current estimate, Weatherford International plc’s year-ago sales were $1.06B, an estimated increase of 16.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.26B, an increase of 14.60% less than the figure of $16.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.24B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WFRD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.33B, up 14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.64B and the low estimate is $5.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.