Are Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) shares too expensive at this price?

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) closed the day trading at $29.96 up 0.50% from the previous closing price of $29.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 698176 shares were traded. DNLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.52.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DNLI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Schuth Alexander O. sold 10,000 shares for $28.60 per share. The transaction valued at 286,044 led to the insider holds 528,691 shares of the business.

Watts Ryan J. sold 24,800 shares of DNLI for $623,720 on Apr 21. The President and CEO now owns 2,239,913 shares after completing the transaction at $25.15 per share. On Apr 20, another insider, Watts Ryan J., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 200 shares for $25.00 each. As a result, the insider received 5,000 and left with 2,239,913 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DNLI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.88B and an Enterprise Value of 2.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 40.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 25.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNLI has reached a high of $39.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DNLI traded about 749.61K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DNLI traded about 806.36k shares per day. A total of 136.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.72M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DNLI as of May 14, 2023 were 8.63M with a Short Ratio of 8.63M, compared to 8.91M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.30% and a Short% of Float of 7.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.74 and a low estimate of -$0.99, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.89, with high estimates of -$0.77 and low estimates of -$1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.34 and -$4.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.29. EPS for the following year is -$3.44, with 15 analysts recommending between -$1.75 and -$4.51.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $13.46M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $29.83M to a low estimate of $5M. As of the current estimate, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $52.48M, an estimated decrease of -74.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $119.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $71.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $108.46M, down -33.60% from the average estimate.