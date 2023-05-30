Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $33.57 in the prior trading day, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) closed at $33.60, up 0.09%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 794191 shares were traded. ARWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.97.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARWR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when GIVEN DOUGLAS B sold 6,500 shares for $40.90 per share. The transaction valued at 265,850 led to the insider holds 117,635 shares of the business.

Anzalone Christopher Richard sold 50,000 shares of ARWR for $1,975,792 on May 04. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 3,761,338 shares after completing the transaction at $39.52 per share. On May 03, another insider, Anzalone Christopher Richard, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 54,928 shares for $39.14 each. As a result, the insider received 2,149,882 and left with 3,761,338 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARWR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.83B and an Enterprise Value of 3.42B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -25.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARWR has reached a high of $48.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.73.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 870.41k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 106.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.30M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ARWR as of May 14, 2023 were 5.23M with a Short Ratio of 5.23M, compared to 4.88M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.90% and a Short% of Float of 5.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$1.27, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.82, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.49. EPS for the following year is -$2.86, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.19 and -$4.33.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $48.48M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $109.8M to a low estimate of $7.75M. As of the current estimate, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $32.41M, an estimated increase of 49.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.42M, an increase of 37.50% less than the figure of $49.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $109.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.7M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $428.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $208M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $283.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $243.23M, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $180.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $440.1M and the low estimate is $45.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -36.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.