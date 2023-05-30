As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Five Below Inc. (FIVE) offers stability

After finishing at $179.25 in the prior trading day, Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) closed at $177.27, down -1.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 925563 shares were traded. FIVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $177.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $173.14.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FIVE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 158.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Vellios Thomas sold 20,000 shares for $219.15 per share. The transaction valued at 4,383,000 led to the insider holds 341,409 shares of the business.

Anderson Joel D sold 13,653 shares of FIVE for $2,989,582 on Apr 11. The President & CEO now owns 90,855 shares after completing the transaction at $218.97 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Buggeln Catherine Elizabeth, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,253 shares for $218.04 each. As a result, the insider received 491,240 and left with 7,141 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIVE now has a Market Capitalization of 10.59B and an Enterprise Value of 11.69B. As of this moment, Five’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIVE has reached a high of $220.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $109.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 199.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 173.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 736.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 771.34k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.17M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.72% stake in the company. Shares short for FIVE as of May 14, 2023 were 3.85M with a Short Ratio of 3.85M, compared to 4.56M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.91% and a Short% of Float of 7.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.76 and $5.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.61. EPS for the following year is $6.86, with 24 analysts recommending between $7.32 and $6.5.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $728.23M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $734.9M to a low estimate of $722.7M. As of the current estimate, Five Below Inc.’s year-ago sales were $639.6M, an estimated increase of 13.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $767.89M, an increase of 14.80% over than the figure of $13.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $783.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $751M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.08B, up 16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.39B and the low estimate is $4.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.