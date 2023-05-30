As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) offers stability

After finishing at $31.21 in the prior trading day, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) closed at $31.49, up 0.90%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4087837 shares were traded. TCOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.06.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TCOM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TCOM now has a Market Capitalization of 24.46B and an Enterprise Value of 25.06B. As of this moment, Trip.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 112.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCOM has reached a high of $40.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.09.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 649.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 646.05M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TCOM as of May 14, 2023 were 16.79M with a Short Ratio of 16.79M, compared to 16.03M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.41 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.16. EPS for the following year is $1.76, with 25 analysts recommending between $2.39 and $1.44.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $1.13B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.16B to a low estimate of $1.1B. As of the current estimate, Trip.com Group Limited’s year-ago sales were $570.93M, an estimated increase of 98.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.13B, an increase of 125.10% over than the figure of $98.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.03B.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TCOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.9B, up 67.70% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.24B and the low estimate is $5.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.