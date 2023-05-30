Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Stock Price Peaks at $1.8200 During Trading

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 553356 shares were traded. ATAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ATAI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.40 and its Current Ratio is at 13.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. bought 1,214,297 shares for $1.32 per share. The transaction valued at 1,600,443 led to the insider holds 32,086,697 shares of the business.

Brand Florian bought 70,000 shares of ATAI for $103,558 on Mar 29. The insider now owns 70,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.48 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATAI now has a Market Capitalization of 332.02M and an Enterprise Value of 74.03M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 979.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 274.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATAI has reached a high of $4.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7884, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5970.

Shares Statistics:

ATAI traded an average of 1.16M shares per day over the past three months and 739.41k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 155.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.49M. Insiders hold about 9.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ATAI as of May 14, 2023 were 5.12M with a Short Ratio of 5.12M, compared to 4.99M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.08% and a Short% of Float of 4.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.72 and -$1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.9, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$1.17.