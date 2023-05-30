ATI Inc. (ATI) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) was $35.00 for the day, down -0.88% from the previous closing price of $35.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 755564 shares were traded. ATI stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.77.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ATI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Davis Elliot S sold 9,627 shares for $39.07 per share. The transaction valued at 376,172 led to the insider holds 151,642 shares of the business.

Davis Elliot S sold 28,572 shares of ATI for $876,578 on Dec 06. The Chief Legal & Compl. Officer now owns 160,350 shares after completing the transaction at $30.68 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, WETHERBEE ROBERT S, who serves as the Board Chair, President and CEO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $30.23 each. As a result, the insider received 453,450 and left with 333,753 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATI now has a Market Capitalization of 4.85B and an Enterprise Value of 6.38B. As of this moment, ATI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATI has reached a high of $43.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.75.

Shares Statistics:

ATI traded an average of 1.25M shares per day over the past three months and 1.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 128.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.99M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.53% stake in the company. Shares short for ATI as of May 14, 2023 were 10.22M with a Short Ratio of 10.22M, compared to 9.83M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.95% and a Short% of Float of 13.45%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ATI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 07, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2016. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 29, 1999 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.35 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.25. EPS for the following year is $2.81, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.95 and $2.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $994M. As of the current estimate, ATI Inc.’s year-ago sales were $959.5M, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.09B, an increase of 15.90% over than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.06B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.84B, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.77B and the low estimate is $4.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.