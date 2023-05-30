Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) closed at $9.49 down -0.73% from its previous closing price of $9.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2446377 shares were traded. AUPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.40.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Jayne David R.W. sold 8,733 shares for $11.26 per share. The transaction valued at 98,334 led to the insider holds 49,310 shares of the business.

MacKay-Dunn R. Hector sold 4,818 shares of AUPH for $54,251 on May 23. The Director now owns 24,225 shares after completing the transaction at $11.26 per share. On May 23, another insider, Leversage Jill, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,815 shares for $11.26 each. As a result, the insider received 54,217 and left with 18,528 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUPH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.62B and an Enterprise Value of 1.24B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUPH has reached a high of $13.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.04.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AUPH has traded an average of 3.14M shares per day and 2.77M over the past ten days. A total of 142.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AUPH as of May 14, 2023 were 15.52M with a Short Ratio of 15.52M, compared to 17.25M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.85% and a Short% of Float of 10.89%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $38.15M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $39M to a low estimate of $36.3M. As of the current estimate, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.19M, an estimated increase of 35.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.37M, a decrease of -27.60% less than the figure of $35.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $49.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35.61M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $164.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $149.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $156.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $134.03M, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $208.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $278.9M and the low estimate is $176.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.