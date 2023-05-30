Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) closed at $3.32 in the last session, up 0.91% from day before closing price of $3.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1980701 shares were traded. BTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BTE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 384.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.92B and an Enterprise Value of 2.61B. As of this moment, Baytex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTE has reached a high of $7.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6080, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4070.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BTE traded on average about 2.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.64M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 545.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 541.73M. Insiders hold about 1.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.27% stake in the company. Shares short for BTE as of May 14, 2023 were 35.81M with a Short Ratio of 35.81M, compared to 31.26M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.79 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.32 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $408.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $408.09M to a low estimate of $408.09M. As of the current estimate, Baytex Energy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $640.64M, an estimated decrease of -36.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $806.7M, an increase of 93.30% over than the figure of -$36.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $806.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $806.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.7B, up 40.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.99B and the low estimate is $2.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.