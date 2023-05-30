Berry Corporation (BRY) Stocks Hit Low of $6.43 Before Closing at $6.50

In the latest session, Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) closed at $6.50 down -1.07% from its previous closing price of $6.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 548735 shares were traded. BRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.43.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Berry Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Smith Arthur T. sold 100,000 shares for $8.21 per share. The transaction valued at 821,050 led to the insider holds 664,180 shares of the business.

Hunter Danielle E. sold 30,000 shares of BRY for $247,809 on Apr 03. The President now owns 188,757 shares after completing the transaction at $8.26 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Smith Arthur T., who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $7.26 each. As a result, the insider received 726,240 and left with 565,904 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRY now has a Market Capitalization of 570.54M and an Enterprise Value of 921.69M. As of this moment, Berry’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRY has reached a high of $10.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.41.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BRY has traded an average of 725.57K shares per day and 542.13k over the past ten days. A total of 76.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.42M. Insiders hold about 10.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.18% stake in the company. Shares short for BRY as of May 14, 2023 were 2.82M with a Short Ratio of 2.82M, compared to 2.92M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.66% and a Short% of Float of 4.16%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BRY is 0.48, from 1.71 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 26.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 17.69%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.29 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $173.63M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $202M to a low estimate of $145.9M. As of the current estimate, Berry Corporation’s year-ago sales were $253.13M, an estimated decrease of -31.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $184.07M, a decrease of -13.70% over than the figure of -$31.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $207M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $161.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $877M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $677.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $775.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $918.34M, down -15.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $747.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $907M and the low estimate is $577.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.