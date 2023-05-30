Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) closed at $16.89 up 2.05% from its previous closing price of $16.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4390233 shares were traded. BILI stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.62.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bilibili Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BILI now has a Market Capitalization of 8.75B and an Enterprise Value of 8.13B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BILI has reached a high of $30.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.02.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BILI has traded an average of 5.34M shares per day and 4.01M over the past ten days. A total of 396.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 316.42M. Insiders hold about 3.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BILI as of May 14, 2023 were 22.43M with a Short Ratio of 22.43M, compared to 21.03M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.49, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1 and -$1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 29 analysts recommending between $0.16 and -$1.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $727.81M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $835.62M to a low estimate of $711.82M. As of the current estimate, Bilibili Inc.’s year-ago sales were $702.25M, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $815.17M, an increase of 19.50% over than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $854.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $772.25M.

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BILI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.17B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.76B and the low estimate is $3.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.