BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ) closed at $61.45 down -2.10% from its previous closing price of $62.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3720091 shares were traded. BJ stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.24.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 248.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Desroches Jeff sold 7,059 shares for $77.09 per share. The transaction valued at 544,149 led to the insider holds 84,822 shares of the business.

Desroches Jeff sold 1,716 shares of BJ for $128,408 on Feb 13. The EVP, Chief Operations Officer now owns 91,881 shares after completing the transaction at $74.83 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, Eddy Robert W., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 2,862 shares for $71.67 each. As a result, the insider received 205,130 and left with 175,863 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BJ now has a Market Capitalization of 8.54B and an Enterprise Value of 11.58B. As of this moment, BJ’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BJ has reached a high of $80.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.96.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BJ has traded an average of 1.71M shares per day and 3.4M over the past ten days. A total of 133.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.90M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BJ as of May 14, 2023 were 5.01M with a Short Ratio of 5.01M, compared to 3.6M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.73% and a Short% of Float of 4.67%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.27 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.1 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.02 and $3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.9. EPS for the following year is $4.19, with 21 analysts recommending between $4.4 and $3.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.23B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.26B to a low estimate of $4.87B. As of the current estimate, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.1B, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.92B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.93B and the low estimate is $20.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.