Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) closed at $6.88 in the last session, down -1.15% from day before closing price of $6.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1666642 shares were traded. BLNK stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.76.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BLNK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when FARKAS MICHAEL D sold 125 shares for $7.00 per share. The transaction valued at 876 led to the insider holds 4,052,491 shares of the business.

FARKAS MICHAEL D sold 20,000 shares of BLNK for $142,560 on May 24. The Former Dir., Chairman & CEO now owns 4,052,616 shares after completing the transaction at $7.13 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, FARKAS MICHAEL D, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, sold 396,998 shares for $8.35 each. As a result, the insider received 3,316,839 and left with 2,525,931 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLNK now has a Market Capitalization of 420.85M and an Enterprise Value of 389.78M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLNK has reached a high of $26.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.85.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BLNK traded on average about 2.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.48M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 56.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.25M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BLNK as of May 14, 2023 were 14.18M with a Short Ratio of 14.18M, compared to 13.54M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.18% and a Short% of Float of 26.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.62 and -$2.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.93. EPS for the following year is -$1.55, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.23 and -$1.81.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $23.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.1M to a low estimate of $22.2M. As of the current estimate, Blink Charging Co.’s year-ago sales were $11.49M, an estimated increase of 108.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.64M, an increase of 73.20% less than the figure of $108.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $107.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $103.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.14M, up 68.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $152.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $172.9M and the low estimate is $131.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 47.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.