Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) closed at $24.84 down -0.16% from its previous closing price of $24.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1463893 shares were traded. BLMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.70.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when SMITH ELIZABETH A sold 64,295 shares for $27.89 per share. The transaction valued at 1,793,188 led to the insider holds 243,594 shares of the business.

GAINOR JOHN P JR sold 35,000 shares of BLMN for $951,300 on Feb 21. The Director now owns 16,500 shares after completing the transaction at $27.18 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, SMITH ELIZABETH A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 203,032 shares for $22.93 each. As a result, the insider received 4,655,019 and left with 243,594 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLMN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.17B and an Enterprise Value of 4.07B. As of this moment, Bloomin”s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLMN has reached a high of $28.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.04.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BLMN has traded an average of 1.71M shares per day and 2.09M over the past ten days. A total of 89.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.85M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.35% stake in the company. Shares short for BLMN as of May 14, 2023 were 10.66M with a Short Ratio of 10.66M, compared to 10.63M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.21% and a Short% of Float of 17.07%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BLMN is 0.96, from 0.66 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.86%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $2.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.95. EPS for the following year is $3.12, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.21 and $2.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.15B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.17B to a low estimate of $1.13B. As of the current estimate, Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.13B, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, an increase of 4.50% over than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.08B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.42B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.92B and the low estimate is $4.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.