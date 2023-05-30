Boston Properties Inc. (BXP)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) closed at $47.74 in the last session, up 0.29% from day before closing price of $47.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1334553 shares were traded. BXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.80.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BXP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when LUSTIG MATTHEW J bought 10,000 shares for $52.92 per share. The transaction valued at 529,200 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

RITCHEY RAYMOND A sold 22,472 shares of BXP for $2,021,673 on Aug 12. The Senior EVP now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $89.96 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BXP now has a Market Capitalization of 7.89B and an Enterprise Value of 21.89B. As of this moment, Boston’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BXP has reached a high of $112.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.32.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BXP traded on average about 1.95M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.47M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 156.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BXP as of May 14, 2023 were 8.63M with a Short Ratio of 8.63M, compared to 7.89M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.50% and a Short% of Float of 7.52%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BXP is 3.92, which was 3.92 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.76.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $1.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.48 and $2.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.4. EPS for the following year is $2.11, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.32 and $1.92.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $793.74M. It ranges from a high estimate of $808.55M to a low estimate of $776M. As of the current estimate, Boston Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $773.93M, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $795.79M, an increase of 0.70% less than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $807.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $781.61M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BXP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.11B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.61B and the low estimate is $3.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.