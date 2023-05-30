Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) closed at $115.58 in the last session, down -1.04% from day before closing price of $116.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1754984 shares were traded. BLDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $117.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $114.58.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BLDR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 103.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when FARMER MICHAEL ALAN sold 12,500 shares for $108.97 per share. The transaction valued at 1,362,125 led to the insider holds 62,122 shares of the business.

Hiller Michael sold 7,000 shares of BLDR for $776,090 on May 05. The President – Central Division now owns 39,857 shares after completing the transaction at $110.87 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, FARMER MICHAEL ALAN, who serves as the President – Commercial Ops of the company, sold 3,350 shares for $65.95 each. As a result, the insider received 220,932 and left with 61,621 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLDR now has a Market Capitalization of 12.32B and an Enterprise Value of 15.73B. As of this moment, Builders’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLDR has reached a high of $122.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 99.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.24.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BLDR traded on average about 2.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.98M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 137.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.05M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.88% stake in the company. Shares short for BLDR as of May 14, 2023 were 4.87M with a Short Ratio of 4.87M, compared to 5.45M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.80% and a Short% of Float of 5.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.77 and a low estimate of $2.06, while EPS last year was $6.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.4, with high estimates of $3.12 and low estimates of $1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.19 and $7.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.53. EPS for the following year is $9.35, with 13 analysts recommending between $12.1 and $6.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.14B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.26B to a low estimate of $4.07B. As of the current estimate, Builders FirstSource Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.93B, an estimated decrease of -40.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.41B, a decrease of -16.60% over than the figure of -$40.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.61B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.26B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.73B, down -28.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.29B and the low estimate is $16.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.