Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) was $42.15 for the day, up 1.81% from the previous closing price of $41.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2011849 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CZR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Pegram Michael E bought 25,000 shares for $45.02 per share. The transaction valued at 1,125,432 led to the insider holds 121,697 shares of the business.

Pegram Michael E bought 25,000 shares of CZR for $1,118,572 on Nov 04. The Director now owns 96,697 shares after completing the transaction at $44.74 per share. On Jun 17, another insider, TOMICK DAVID P, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,100 shares for $38.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 42,229 and bolstered with 5,800 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CZR now has a Market Capitalization of 9.59B and an Enterprise Value of 33.98B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CZR has reached a high of $56.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.75.

Shares Statistics:

CZR traded an average of 2.89M shares per day over the past three months and 2.63M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 214.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.66M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CZR as of May 14, 2023 were 6.48M with a Short Ratio of 6.48M, compared to 6.7M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.01% and a Short% of Float of 3.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.14 and -$1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $2.21, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.37 and -$1.31.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.95B to a low estimate of $2.82B. As of the current estimate, Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.82B, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.94B, an increase of 4.40% over than the figure of $2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.83B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CZR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.82B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.3B and the low estimate is $11.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.