Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Records -0.74% Price decrease in Friday Trading

The closing price of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) was $16.03 for the day, down -0.74% from the previous closing price of $16.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1383736 shares were traded. GOOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.95.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GOOS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOOS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.78B and an Enterprise Value of 2.09B. As of this moment, Canada’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOOS has reached a high of $24.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.67.

Shares Statistics:

GOOS traded an average of 1.41M shares per day over the past three months and 3.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 104.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.81M. Insiders hold about 0.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.27% stake in the company. Shares short for GOOS as of May 14, 2023 were 14.37M with a Short Ratio of 14.37M, compared to 16.3M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.83% and a Short% of Float of 32.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.61 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.99. EPS for the following year is $1.3, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $55.44M to a low estimate of $50.16M. As of the current estimate, Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $52.43M, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $214.54M, an increase of 11.30% over than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $234.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $204.14M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $883.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $880.89M, up 15.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.25B and the low estimate is $974.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.