Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs CPRX

After finishing at $11.59 in the prior trading day, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) closed at $11.50, down -0.78%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1432489 shares were traded. CPRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.45.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CPRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when MCENANY PATRICK J sold 26,151 shares for $13.23 per share. The transaction valued at 345,978 led to the insider holds 3,945,436 shares of the business.

Tierney David S sold 30,000 shares of CPRX for $504,900 on Apr 05. The Director now owns 313,541 shares after completing the transaction at $16.83 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, GRANDE ALICIA, who serves as the VP, Treasurer and CFO of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $16.70 each. As a result, the insider received 835,100 and left with 50,557 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.43B and an Enterprise Value of 1.13B. As of this moment, Catalyst’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPRX has reached a high of $22.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.48.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.19M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 105.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.66M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CPRX as of May 14, 2023 were 9.49M with a Short Ratio of 9.49M, compared to 10.95M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.95% and a Short% of Float of 11.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.26 and $1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.16. EPS for the following year is $1.45, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $93.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $95.4M to a low estimate of $90.96M. As of the current estimate, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $53.11M, an estimated increase of 76.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $98.81M, an increase of 84.30% over than the figure of $76.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $99.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $97.03M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $384.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $376.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $380.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $214.2M, up 77.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $448.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $488.2M and the low estimate is $418.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.