CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) was $6.30 for the day, up 1.12% from the previous closing price of $6.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3413069 shares were traded. CX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.23.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CX now has a Market Capitalization of 9.24B and an Enterprise Value of 17.57B. As of this moment, CEMEX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CX has reached a high of $6.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.73.

Shares Statistics:

CX traded an average of 7.01M shares per day over the past three months and 5.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.45B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.45B. Insiders hold about 60.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CX as of May 14, 2023 were 9.43M with a Short Ratio of 9.43M, compared to 10.82M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CX, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 17, 2019 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 12, 2019. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 02, 2017 when the company split stock in a 104:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.82 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.49B to a low estimate of $4.17B. As of the current estimate, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s year-ago sales were $4.08B, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.35B, an increase of 7.70% over than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.26B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.58B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.68B and the low estimate is $16.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.