CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Shares Decline by -1.58% to Close at $62.85

As of close of business last night, CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $62.85, down -1.58% from its previous closing price of $63.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2165877 shares were traded. CF stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.55.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Noonan Anne P sold 3,000 shares for $118.64 per share. The transaction valued at 355,920 led to the insider holds 26,411 shares of the business.

Will W Anthony sold 102,520 shares of CF for $11,293,800 on Aug 24. The President & CEO now owns 322,916 shares after completing the transaction at $110.16 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Bohn Christopher D, who serves as the Sr. VP and CFO of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $110.84 each. As a result, the insider received 4,433,551 and left with 81,551 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CF now has a Market Capitalization of 14.10B and an Enterprise Value of 15.00B. As of this moment, CF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CF has reached a high of $119.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CF traded 2.75M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 196.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.05M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CF as of May 14, 2023 were 3.67M with a Short Ratio of 3.67M, compared to 4.64M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.88% and a Short% of Float of 2.51%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.60, CF has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.53. The current Payout Ratio is 10.70% for CF, which recently paid a dividend on May 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 17, 2015 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.41 and a low estimate of $1.78, while EPS last year was $5.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.48, with high estimates of $2.02 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.55 and $8.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.23. EPS for the following year is $7.32, with 19 analysts recommending between $9.27 and $3.59.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $1.88B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.06B to a low estimate of $1.68B. As of the current estimate, CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.39B, an estimated decrease of -44.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.44B, a decrease of -40.20% over than the figure of -$44.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.57B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.25B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.19B, down -36.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.62B and the low estimate is $5.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.