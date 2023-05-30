Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $111.18

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) closed the day trading at $111.18 up 0.10% from the previous closing price of $111.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 521839 shares were traded. GTLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $108.31.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GTLS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 765.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Vinci Gerald F bought 300 shares for $119.28 per share. The transaction valued at 35,784 led to the insider holds 300 shares of the business.

Harty Linda S bought 5,000 shares of GTLS for $525,038 on Mar 20. The Director now owns 6,067 shares after completing the transaction at $105.01 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Evanko Jillian C., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 2,375 shares for $104.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 247,689 and bolstered with 104,228 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTLS now has a Market Capitalization of 5.58B and an Enterprise Value of 7.24B. As of this moment, Chart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 82.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTLS has reached a high of $242.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 120.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 149.26.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GTLS traded about 752.13K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GTLS traded about 564.25k shares per day. A total of 36.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.52M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 122.95% stake in the company. Shares short for GTLS as of May 14, 2023 were 6.61M with a Short Ratio of 6.61M, compared to 6.16M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.47% and a Short% of Float of 21.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.43 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.53, with high estimates of $1.74 and low estimates of $1.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.33 and $4.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.88. EPS for the following year is $9.87, with 13 analysts recommending between $12.64 and $7.48.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $980.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $943.6M. As of the current estimate, Chart Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $404.8M, an estimated increase of 142.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, an increase of 134.40% less than the figure of $142.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.02B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61B, up 126.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.99B and the low estimate is $4.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.