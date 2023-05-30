Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Stock Closes up 1.13% on Friday Trading

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) closed the day trading at $30.50 up 1.13% from the previous closing price of $30.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3010712 shares were traded. CHWY stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.77.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CHWY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 107.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Singh Sumit sold 21,317 shares for $39.74 per share. The transaction valued at 847,176 led to the insider holds 759,876 shares of the business.

Mehta Satish sold 4,635 shares of CHWY for $184,203 on Mar 02. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 412,485 shares after completing the transaction at $39.74 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Marte Mario Jesus, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,813 shares for $39.74 each. As a result, the insider received 151,535 and left with 190,024 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHWY now has a Market Capitalization of 14.14B and an Enterprise Value of 13.93B. As of this moment, Chewy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 265.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 199.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 61.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 100.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHWY has reached a high of $52.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.35.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CHWY traded about 4.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CHWY traded about 3.17M shares per day. A total of 424.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.96M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CHWY as of May 14, 2023 were 21.11M with a Short Ratio of 21.11M, compared to 22.23M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.94% and a Short% of Float of 33.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 25 analysts recommending between $0.62 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

23 analysts predict $2.73B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.74B to a low estimate of $2.72B. As of the current estimate, Chewy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.43B, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.7B, an increase of 11.20% less than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.63B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHWY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.1B, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.98B and the low estimate is $12.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.