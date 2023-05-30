Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Records 2.32 million Shares Traded, Reaches $4.7400 High

After finishing at $4.54 in the prior trading day, Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) closed at $4.71, up 3.74%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2316869 shares were traded. CIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4946.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CIM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.18B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -138.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIM has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.2974, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.4117.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.21M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 232.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 228.63M. Insiders hold about 1.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CIM as of May 14, 2023 were 10.41M with a Short Ratio of 10.41M, compared to 8.96M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.48% and a Short% of Float of 4.50%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CIM’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.02, compared to 0.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 22.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 20.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 13.14.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $81.26M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $88.5M to a low estimate of $70.29M. As of the current estimate, Chimera Investment Corporation’s year-ago sales were $116.89M, an estimated decrease of -30.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $83.8M, a decrease of -26.10% over than the figure of -$30.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $93.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $358M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $282.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $328.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $439.83M, down -25.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $364.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $392.2M and the low estimate is $318.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.