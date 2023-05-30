Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $4.94 in the prior trading day, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) closed at $5.02, up 1.62%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 832318 shares were traded. CD stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.91.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.35B and an Enterprise Value of 3.15B. As of this moment, Chindata’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CD has reached a high of $9.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.23.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.18M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 358.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.58M. Insiders hold about 0.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CD as of May 14, 2023 were 3.86M with a Short Ratio of 3.86M, compared to 3.62M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

