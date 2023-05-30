Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Rise 2.81% in Day Trading, Closes at $2.56

The price of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) closed at $2.56 in the last session, up 2.81% from day before closing price of $2.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4105717 shares were traded. SID stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SID’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SID now has a Market Capitalization of 3.43B and an Enterprise Value of 9.02B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SID is 1.77, which has changed by -43.36% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1.77% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SID has reached a high of $4.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8064, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8907.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SID traded on average about 3.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.09M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 662.29M. Insiders hold about 54.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SID as of May 14, 2023 were 3.22M with a Short Ratio of 3.22M, compared to 2.29M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SID is 0.76, which was 2.29 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 92.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.03%. The current Payout Ratio is 100.65% for SID, which recently paid a dividend on May 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 06, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.69 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.39B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.39B to a low estimate of $2.39B. As of the current estimate, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s year-ago sales were $1.98B, an estimated increase of 20.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.38B, an increase of 15.30% less than the figure of $20.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.38B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SID’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.95B, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.77B and the low estimate is $7.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.