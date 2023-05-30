Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Archrock Inc. (AROC)

The closing price of Archrock Inc. (NYSE: AROC) was $9.33 for the day, up 0.32% from the previous closing price of $9.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 576346 shares were traded. AROC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.23.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AROC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Henderson Donna A sold 13,961 shares for $11.11 per share. The transaction valued at 155,107 led to the insider holds 50,039 shares of the business.

Old Ocean Reserves, LP sold 617,612 shares of AROC for $6,867,845 on Feb 28. The 10% Owner now owns 15,555,014 shares after completing the transaction at $11.12 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Old Ocean Reserves, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 557,737 shares for $10.83 each. As a result, the insider received 6,040,292 and left with 16,172,626 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AROC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.56B and an Enterprise Value of 3.12B. As of this moment, Archrock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AROC has reached a high of $11.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.79.

Shares Statistics:

AROC traded an average of 974.85K shares per day over the past three months and 613.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 154.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.71M. Insiders hold about 12.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AROC as of May 14, 2023 were 4.46M with a Short Ratio of 4.46M, compared to 4.07M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.85% and a Short% of Float of 4.05%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.59, AROC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.69.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.63 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.79 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $249.41M to a low estimate of $241.6M. As of the current estimate, Archrock Inc.’s year-ago sales were $215.83M, an estimated increase of 13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $249.24M, an increase of 16.60% over than the figure of $13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $249.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $249.11M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AROC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $974.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $973.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $974.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $845.57M, up 15.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.05B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.