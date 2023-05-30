Consensus estimate for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)’s next quarter EPS at $1.32

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) closed the day trading at $55.89 down -0.85% from the previous closing price of $56.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3027739 shares were traded. NTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NTR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTR now has a Market Capitalization of 30.04B and an Enterprise Value of 41.06B. As of this moment, Nutrien’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTR has reached a high of $102.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NTR traded about 2.50M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NTR traded about 3.53M shares per day. A total of 501.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 491.11M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.97% stake in the company. Shares short for NTR as of May 14, 2023 were 5.93M with a Short Ratio of 5.93M, compared to 6.65M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.20%.

Dividends & Splits

NTR’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.83, up from 1.97 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.17. The current Payout Ratio is 11.30% for NTR, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 01, 2018 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.37 and a low estimate of $2.54, while EPS last year was $5.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.32, with high estimates of $1.74 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.55 and $5.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.8. EPS for the following year is $6.3, with 20 analysts recommending between $7.56 and $4.22.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $11.48B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.49B to a low estimate of $10.76B. As of the current estimate, Nutrien Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $14.29B, an estimated decrease of -19.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.28B, a decrease of -23.30% less than the figure of -$19.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.89B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.88B, down -21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.68B and the low estimate is $25.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.