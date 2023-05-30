Consensus estimate for NuVasive Inc. (NUVA)’s next quarter EPS at $0.54

NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) closed the day trading at $37.12 down -0.72% from the previous closing price of $37.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 694116 shares were traded. NUVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.03.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NUVA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 84.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NUVA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.17B and an Enterprise Value of 2.92B. As of this moment, NuVasive’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 142.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUVA has reached a high of $58.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.52.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NUVA traded about 964.94K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NUVA traded about 1M shares per day. A total of 52.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.02M. Insiders hold about 0.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.85% stake in the company. Shares short for NUVA as of May 14, 2023 were 9.29M with a Short Ratio of 9.29M, compared to 4.21M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.71% and a Short% of Float of 25.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.33 and $1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.18. EPS for the following year is $2.56, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.84 and $2.12.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $322.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $328.3M to a low estimate of $317.1M. As of the current estimate, NuVasive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $310.45M, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $318.1M, an increase of 7.70% over than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $323.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $313.5M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NUVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.