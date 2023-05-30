Consensus estimates for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s stock clocked out at $4.66, up 1.75% from its previous closing price of $4.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3116972 shares were traded. HMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HMY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HMY now has a Market Capitalization of 2.82B and an Enterprise Value of 3.08B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HMY has reached a high of $5.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5512, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4931.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HMY traded 4.74M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 617.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 432.93M. Insiders hold about 15.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HMY as of May 14, 2023 were 6.61M with a Short Ratio of 6.61M, compared to 4.93M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.62, HMY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.85%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.