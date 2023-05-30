Considering Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

As of close of business last night, Crescent Energy Company’s stock clocked out at $9.81, up 2.72% from its previous closing price of $9.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 531263 shares were traded. CRGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.47.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRGY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 549.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Conner Benjamin bought 500 shares for $13.29 per share. The transaction valued at 6,645 led to the insider holds 17,536 shares of the business.

Rockecharlie David C. bought 1,000 shares of CRGY for $13,930 on Nov 18. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 37,000 shares after completing the transaction at $13.93 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Rockecharlie David C., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $14.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,000 and bolstered with 36,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRGY now has a Market Capitalization of 483.62M and an Enterprise Value of 1.79B. As of this moment, Crescent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRGY has reached a high of $18.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.93.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRGY traded 416.90K shares on average per day over the past three months and 309.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 166.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.43M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CRGY as of May 14, 2023 were 6.13M with a Short Ratio of 6.13M, compared to 5.93M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.68% and a Short% of Float of 15.92%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.63, CRGY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.89%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.83 and $2.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.95. EPS for the following year is $3.45, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.65 and $2.21.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $490.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $496M to a low estimate of $481M. As of the current estimate, Crescent Energy Company’s year-ago sales were $908.43M, an estimated decrease of -46.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $577.32M, a decrease of -13.40% over than the figure of -$46.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $609M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $543M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.06B, down -26.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.79B and the low estimate is $2.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.