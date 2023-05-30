Considering Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

As of close of business last night, Signet Jewelers Limited’s stock clocked out at $69.36, up 0.45% from its previous closing price of $69.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 617808 shares were traded. SIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.53.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SIG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Drosos Virginia sold 10,000 shares for $70.29 per share. The transaction valued at 702,947 led to the insider holds 1,037,740 shares of the business.

Singleton Jamie sold 17,500 shares of SIG for $1,400,000 on Apr 19. The insider now owns 211,056 shares after completing the transaction at $80.00 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Drosos Virginia, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $77.43 each. As a result, the insider received 774,337 and left with 1,104,434 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIG now has a Market Capitalization of 3.17B and an Enterprise Value of 3.99B. As of this moment, Signet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIG has reached a high of $83.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.33.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SIG traded 818.74K shares on average per day over the past three months and 830.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.04M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.21% stake in the company. Shares short for SIG as of May 14, 2023 were 4.96M with a Short Ratio of 4.96M, compared to 5.29M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.00% and a Short% of Float of 42.84%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, SIG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.33%. The current Payout Ratio is 10.20% for SIG, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 10, 2008 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $2.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.95, with high estimates of $2.65 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.5 and $10.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.08. EPS for the following year is $11.34, with 5 analysts recommending between $12.35 and $9.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $1.65B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.67B to a low estimate of $1.63B. As of the current estimate, Signet Jewelers Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.84B, an estimated decrease of -10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.75B, a decrease of -0.10% over than the figure of -$10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.84B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.7B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.84B, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.15B and the low estimate is $7.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.