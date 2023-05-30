Costamare Inc. (CMRE)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Costamare Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.00, down -1.84% from its previous closing price of $8.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 723084 shares were traded. CMRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.94.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CMRE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMRE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.04B and an Enterprise Value of 2.79B. As of this moment, Costamare’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMRE has reached a high of $14.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.70.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CMRE traded 586.85K shares on average per day over the past three months and 574.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 122.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.74M. Insiders hold about 77.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CMRE as of May 14, 2023 were 2.67M with a Short Ratio of 2.67M, compared to 1.79M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.18% and a Short% of Float of 5.15%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.46, CMRE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.46. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.45.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.84 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.64. EPS for the following year is $3.06, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.4 and $2.68.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $271.52M. It ranges from a high estimate of $288.83M to a low estimate of $254.22M. As of the current estimate, Costamare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $290.93M, an estimated decrease of -6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $289.26M, an increase of 1.40% over than the figure of -$6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $306.29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $272.22M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, down -0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.