Crocs Inc. (CROX)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) closed at $106.74 in the last session, up 2.32% from day before closing price of $104.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1416655 shares were traded. CROX stock price reached its highest trading level at $108.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.36.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CROX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 51.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when Rees Andrew sold 10,000 shares for $150.05 per share. The transaction valued at 1,500,546 led to the insider holds 89,748 shares of the business.

Rees Andrew sold 10,836 shares of CROX for $1,521,472 on Apr 18. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 99,748 shares after completing the transaction at $140.41 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Rees Andrew, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 9,164 shares for $140.02 each. As a result, the insider received 1,283,111 and left with 110,584 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CROX now has a Market Capitalization of 7.67B and an Enterprise Value of 10.09B. As of this moment, Crocs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CROX has reached a high of $151.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 123.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.94.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CROX traded on average about 1.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.73M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 61.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.06M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CROX as of May 14, 2023 were 5.2M with a Short Ratio of 5.20M, compared to 4.89M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.39% and a Short% of Float of 11.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.02 and a low estimate of $2.89, while EPS last year was $3.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.09, with high estimates of $3.26 and low estimates of $2.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.81 and $10.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.53. EPS for the following year is $12.99, with 11 analysts recommending between $14.86 and $10.96.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.05B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.05B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of the current estimate, Crocs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $964.58M, an estimated increase of 8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.06B, an increase of 12.60% over than the figure of $8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.05B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CROX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.55B, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.79B and the low estimate is $4.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.