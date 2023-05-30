CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) was $23.94 for the day, up 1.57% from the previous closing price of $23.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1075550 shares were traded.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CVI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.69B and an Enterprise Value of 3.78B. As of this moment, CVR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVI has reached a high of $41.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.03.

Shares Statistics:

CVI traded an average of 1.22M shares per day over the past three months and 1.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 100.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.32M. Shares short for CVI as of May 14, 2023 were 4.4M with a Short Ratio of 4.40M, compared to 2.96M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.38% and a Short% of Float of 15.00%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.80, CVI has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.26 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $2.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $1 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.25 and $3.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.73. EPS for the following year is $2, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.65 and $0.96.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.48B to a low estimate of $2.31B. As of the current estimate, CVR Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.14B, an estimated decrease of -23.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.38B, a decrease of -0.90% over than the figure of -$23.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.27B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.9B, down -12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.32B and the low estimate is $7.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.