Doximity Inc. (DOCS) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs DOCS

After finishing at $31.20 in the prior trading day, Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) closed at $30.71, down -1.57%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1612824 shares were traded. DOCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.70.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DOCS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Cabral Timothy S sold 7,500 shares for $35.00 per share. The transaction valued at 262,500 led to the insider holds 4,714 shares of the business.

Cabral Timothy S sold 10,000 shares of DOCS for $319,955 on Apr 03. The Director now owns 4,714 shares after completing the transaction at $32.00 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Cabral Timothy S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $35.00 each. As a result, the insider received 262,500 and left with 4,714 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOCS now has a Market Capitalization of 6.20B and an Enterprise Value of 5.38B. As of this moment, Doximity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 39.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCS has reached a high of $47.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.44.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.02M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 192.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.39M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCS as of May 14, 2023 were 11.84M with a Short Ratio of 11.84M, compared to 10.16M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.12% and a Short% of Float of 11.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.82. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $107.83M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $113.72M to a low estimate of $106.7M. As of the current estimate, Doximity Inc.’s year-ago sales were $90.64M, an estimated increase of 19.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $121.35M, an increase of 21.20% over than the figure of $19.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $123.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $116.2M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $509.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $491.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $501.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $419.05M, up 19.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $597.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $630.5M and the low estimate is $566.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.