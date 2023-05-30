Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) expected to report EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) closed at $23.77 down -2.06% from its previous closing price of $24.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 641557 shares were traded. DRVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.75.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when ARONSON NEAL K sold 7,000,000 shares for $32.19 per share. The transaction valued at 225,330,000 led to the insider holds 32,758,952 shares of the business.

Driven Equity LLC sold 4,742,797 shares of DRVN for $152,670,635 on Sep 15. The 10% Owner now owns 29,535,108 shares after completing the transaction at $32.19 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, RC IV Cayman ICW Holdings LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,257,203 shares for $32.19 each. As a result, the insider received 72,659,365 and left with 14,056,415 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DRVN now has a Market Capitalization of 5.07B and an Enterprise Value of 8.76B. As of this moment, Driven’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 107.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRVN has reached a high of $35.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.54.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DRVN has traded an average of 514.51K shares per day and 755.78k over the past ten days. A total of 162.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.00M. Insiders hold about 8.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.82% stake in the company. Shares short for DRVN as of May 14, 2023 were 2.92M with a Short Ratio of 2.92M, compared to 3.33M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.74% and a Short% of Float of 4.70%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.33 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.23. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.75 and $1.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $587.71M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $611.91M to a low estimate of $570.5M. As of the current estimate, Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $508.62M, an estimated increase of 15.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $601.85M, an increase of 16.50% over than the figure of $15.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $618M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $579M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.03B, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.77B and the low estimate is $2.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.