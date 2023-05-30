Etsy Inc. (ETSY)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) closed at $85.53 in the last session, down -0.81% from day before closing price of $86.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3455679 shares were traded.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ETSY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Silverman Josh sold 10,425 shares for $87.33 per share. The transaction valued at 910,424 led to the insider holds 14,674 shares of the business.

Silverman Josh sold 20,850 shares of ETSY for $1,971,154 on May 10. The President & CEO now owns 114,674 shares after completing the transaction at $94.54 per share. On Apr 26, another insider, Silverman Josh, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 20,850 shares for $99.66 each. As a result, the insider received 2,077,882 and left with 114,674 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETSY now has a Market Capitalization of 11.41B and an Enterprise Value of 12.76B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.86 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETSY has reached a high of $149.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 99.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ETSY traded on average about 3.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.43M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 124.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.36M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.74% stake in the company. Shares short for ETSY as of May 14, 2023 were 11.95M with a Short Ratio of 11.95M, compared to 16.28M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.69% and a Short% of Float of 11.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.85 and $2.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.43. EPS for the following year is $3.09, with 21 analysts recommending between $4.91 and $2.55.

Revenue Estimates

According to 22 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $620.52M. It ranges from a high estimate of $642.1M to a low estimate of $590M. As of the current estimate, Etsy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $585.13M, an estimated increase of 6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $638.66M, an increase of 13.10% over than the figure of $6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $664.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $599.28M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.57B, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.3B and the low estimate is $2.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.