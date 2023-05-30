Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs EVH

After finishing at $29.09 in the prior trading day, Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) closed at $28.80, down -1.00%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1056021 shares were traded. EVH stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EVH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when WILLIAMS FRANK J sold 110,000 shares for $36.29 per share. The transaction valued at 3,991,900 led to the insider holds 819,812 shares of the business.

WILLIAMS FRANK J sold 110,000 shares of EVH for $3,501,348 on Apr 03. The Director now owns 819,812 shares after completing the transaction at $31.83 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, WILLIAMS FRANK J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 116,311 shares for $34.62 each. As a result, the insider received 4,026,687 and left with 819,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVH now has a Market Capitalization of 3.78B and an Enterprise Value of 4.07B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.74 whereas that against EBITDA is -105.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVH has reached a high of $39.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.00.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 943.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.22M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 107.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.07M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EVH as of May 14, 2023 were 5.79M with a Short Ratio of 5.79M, compared to 5.12M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.14% and a Short% of Float of 6.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.57. EPS for the following year is $1.06, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.48 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $461.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $464.3M to a low estimate of $455.91M. As of the current estimate, Evolent Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $319.94M, an estimated increase of 44.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $519.53M, an increase of 45.60% over than the figure of $44.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $532.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $491.67M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 44.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.64B and the low estimate is $2.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.