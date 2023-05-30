Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Records 1.3 million Shares Traded, Reaches $82.99 High

After finishing at $80.83 in the prior trading day, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) closed at $82.01, up 1.46%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1295360 shares were traded. EXAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.42.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EXAS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Condella Sarah sold 6,087 shares for $80.00 per share. The transaction valued at 486,960 led to the insider holds 80,314 shares of the business.

ORVILLE JACOB A sold 5,000 shares of EXAS for $400,000 on May 10. The General Manager, Screening now owns 6,423 shares after completing the transaction at $80.00 per share. On May 10, another insider, Herriott James, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 1,300 shares for $79.85 each. As a result, the insider received 103,805 and left with 8,564 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXAS now has a Market Capitalization of 14.28B and an Enterprise Value of 16.15B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -52.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXAS has reached a high of $85.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.8M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 178.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.12M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EXAS as of May 14, 2023 were 9.81M with a Short Ratio of 9.81M, compared to 11.48M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.44% and a Short% of Float of 5.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.26 and -$2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2. EPS for the following year is -$1.31, with 15 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$1.78.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $598.83M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $610M to a low estimate of $585.2M. As of the current estimate, Exact Sciences Corporation’s year-ago sales were $521.64M, an estimated increase of 14.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $601.31M, an increase of 15.00% over than the figure of $14.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $636M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $586.8M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.08B, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.86B and the low estimate is $2.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.