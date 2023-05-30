Examining Bruker Corporation (BRKR)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) closed at $71.60 up 1.10% from its previous closing price of $70.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 748151 shares were traded. BRKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.24.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bruker Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Kastner Marc A sold 11,146 shares for $75.22 per share. The transaction valued at 838,402 led to the insider holds 8,051 shares of the business.

LAUKIEN FRANK H sold 14,625 shares of BRKR for $1,069,174 on May 16. The PRESIDENT & CEO now owns 38,180,634 shares after completing the transaction at $73.11 per share. On May 15, another insider, LAUKIEN FRANK H, who serves as the PRESIDENT & CEO of the company, sold 185,375 shares for $72.75 each. As a result, the insider received 13,485,866 and left with 38,262,287 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRKR now has a Market Capitalization of 11.97B and an Enterprise Value of 12.60B. As of this moment, Bruker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRKR has reached a high of $84.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.66.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BRKR has traded an average of 889.21K shares per day and 930.05k over the past ten days. A total of 146.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.87M. Insiders hold about 26.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BRKR as of May 14, 2023 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 3.06M, compared to 3.92M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 3.42%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BRKR is 0.20, from 0.20 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.34.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.6 and $2.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.58. EPS for the following year is $2.9, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.06 and $2.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $647.86M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $663.4M to a low estimate of $631.3M. As of the current estimate, Bruker Corporation’s year-ago sales were $588.4M, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $724.17M, an increase of 19.10% over than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $738M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $709.13M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.53B, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.12B and the low estimate is $2.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.