Examining Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) closed at $1.77 down -1.67% from its previous closing price of $1.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 899819 shares were traded. CRON stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cronos Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 29.90 and its Current Ratio is at 31.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when ADLER JASON MARC bought 100,000 shares for $1.90 per share. The transaction valued at 190,220 led to the insider holds 1,306,055 shares of the business.

ADLER JASON MARC bought 100,000 shares of CRON for $189,010 on May 19. The Director now owns 1,236,056 shares after completing the transaction at $1.89 per share. On May 18, another insider, ADLER JASON MARC, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 11,420 shares for $1.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,535 and bolstered with 1,166,056 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRON now has a Market Capitalization of 654.44M and an Enterprise Value of -178.46M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRON has reached a high of $3.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8724, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5312.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRON has traded an average of 1.47M shares per day and 1.15M over the past ten days. A total of 380.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.58M. Insiders hold about 46.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CRON as of May 14, 2023 were 8.23M with a Short Ratio of 8.23M, compared to 8.92M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 4.12%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $22.63M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $24M to a low estimate of $20.74M. As of the current estimate, Cronos Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $23.06M, an estimated decrease of -1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.59M, a decrease of -0.40% over than the figure of -$1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.86M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $128M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $91.9M, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $133.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $186M and the low estimate is $104.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.