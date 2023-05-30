Examining Designer Brands Inc. (DBI)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) closed at $6.63 down -1.63% from its previous closing price of $6.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1655404 shares were traded. DBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.59.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Designer Brands Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Turner Mary sold 15,923 shares for $8.30 per share. The transaction valued at 132,161 led to the insider holds 31,502 shares of the business.

LAU JOANNA T sold 10,000 shares of DBI for $155,300 on Sep 22. The Director now owns 58,244 shares after completing the transaction at $15.53 per share. On Sep 22, another insider, Zaiac Joanne, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,489 shares for $15.76 each. As a result, the insider received 70,750 and left with 48,560 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DBI now has a Market Capitalization of 488.26M and an Enterprise Value of 1.53B. As of this moment, Designer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DBI has reached a high of $19.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.82.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DBI has traded an average of 1.68M shares per day and 2.05M over the past ten days. A total of 63.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.79M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DBI as of May 14, 2023 were 7.75M with a Short Ratio of 7.75M, compared to 6.93M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.85% and a Short% of Float of 22.09%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DBI is 0.20, from 0.20 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.97%. The current Payout Ratio is 2.10% for DBI, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 03, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.7 and $1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.71, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.95 and $1.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $759.08M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $783M to a low estimate of $744.97M. As of the current estimate, Designer Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $830.54M, an estimated decrease of -8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $815.79M, a decrease of -5.10% over than the figure of -$8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $830.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $797.99M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.32B, down -3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.34B and the low estimate is $3.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.