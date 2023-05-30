Examining Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) closed at $13.28 up 1.37% from its previous closing price of $13.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 742681 shares were traded. KTOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.02.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Cervantes de Burgreen Maria sold 4,637 shares for $14.11 per share. The transaction valued at 65,430 led to the insider holds 33,167 shares of the business.

Mendoza Marie sold 1,447 shares of KTOS for $20,258 on May 17. The SVP & General Counsel now owns 41,297 shares after completing the transaction at $14.00 per share. On May 04, another insider, Mendoza Marie, who serves as the SVP & General Counsel of the company, sold 7,211 shares for $14.00 each. As a result, the insider received 100,954 and left with 42,760 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KTOS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.77B and an Enterprise Value of 2.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 48.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KTOS has reached a high of $16.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.72.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KTOS has traded an average of 798.39K shares per day and 708.6k over the past ten days. A total of 128.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.78M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KTOS as of May 14, 2023 were 2.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.30M, compared to 2.41M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 1.84%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $235.94M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $239.86M to a low estimate of $232M. As of the current estimate, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $224.2M, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $253.19M, an increase of 11.50% over than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $258.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $248M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KTOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $986.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $993.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $898.3M, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.