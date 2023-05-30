Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Shares Rise by 4.63% to Close at $58.80

As of close of business last night, Five9 Inc.’s stock clocked out at $58.80, up 4.63% from its previous closing price of $56.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1214971 shares were traded. FIVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.03.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FIVN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 91.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when ZWARENSTEIN BARRY sold 2,500 shares for $65.09 per share. The transaction valued at 162,725 led to the insider holds 89,803 shares of the business.

ZWARENSTEIN BARRY sold 2,500 shares of FIVN for $150,050 on May 18. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 92,303 shares after completing the transaction at $60.02 per share. On May 17, another insider, ZWARENSTEIN BARRY, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $55.02 each. As a result, the insider received 137,550 and left with 94,803 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIVN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.98B and an Enterprise Value of 4.14B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -192.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIVN has reached a high of $120.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.06.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FIVN traded 1.52M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.64M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.34M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.35% stake in the company. Shares short for FIVN as of May 14, 2023 were 4.15M with a Short Ratio of 4.15M, compared to 4.06M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.83% and a Short% of Float of 5.88%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.84 and $1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.76. EPS for the following year is $2.12, with 22 analysts recommending between $2.38 and $1.78.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $214.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $215M to a low estimate of $213.5M. As of the current estimate, Five9 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $189.38M, an estimated increase of 13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $227.74M, an increase of 16.70% over than the figure of $13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $236.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $221.2M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $909.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $906.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $907.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $778.85M, up 16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.